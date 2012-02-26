MILAN (AP) -- Missoni's look for next winter is urban nymph. In the woodland fairy sense.

The silhouette of the collection previewed Sunday during Milan Fashion Week was slim. Tightly-fitting knit pants, figure-hugging dresses and wraps that button in back to a snug close all allow the Missoni heroine to nimbly navigate the concrete jungle.

In the sleek vein, designer Angela Missoni introduced a new texture to the Missoni look: latex. Gray latex gloves and corsets provide a protective layer for our adventurer.

While the sleeveless dress and lightweight wraps could easily transcend seasons, Missoni also fortified the collection with winter-ready items such as stole wraps that snake around the body, knitwear coats with fur collars and fur hats that swirl around the head.

Missoni also glitzes up the collection with sequins — a trend on the Milan runways — reaching for more natural hues of copper and silver.

The basic color scheme was graphite, evoking asphalt, set off by autumnal hues in browns and oranges and forest greens.

Jewelry was chunky and silver. In keeping with the naturalist theme, Missoni complements outfits with large crystal necklaces. Thin belts are worn right below the bustline, suggesting an empire waist.

Footwear included boots with decorative panels in the back extending down to the thick heel — creating accents in gold, faux wood or the Missoni trademark knit — or similarly adorned high-heeled pumps.