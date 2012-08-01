Missy Franklin, 17, who took home a gold medal Monday after triumphing at the Olympics' 100-meter backstroke in London, shares the 25 things you don't know about her with Us Weekly.

1. I travel with Pascal, my teddy bear.

2. As a kid, I was afraid of Santa Claus and E.T.

3. I scream if I see a moth or a spider.

4. I love riding on the back of my dad's Harley.

5. I want to be on Dancing With the Stars.

6. After London, I'll get my one and only tattoo, the Olympic rings.

7. My favorite movie is The Sound of Music.

8. I listen to hip-hop at meets.

9. My ideal brunch is dim sum.

10. I read the Hunger Games trilogy twice.

11. I'd love to meet Prince Harry.

12. My favorite swim meet: the 2011 Colorado high school state championships.

13. I have crushes on Scotty McCreery and Justin Bieber.

14. I get seasick on cruises.

15. My dog, Ruger, is a gentle 120-pound Alaskan malamute.

16. I don't like red meat.

17. I can sleep anywhere!

18. I make fleece-tie blankets.

19. I wear Lululemon almost every day.

20. I have swum with dolphins twice.

21. I'm a big Denver Broncos fan.

22. I can wear SPF 100+ sunblock and still burn.

23. My go-to meal is Mom's mac 'n' cheese.

24. I plan to study broadcast journalism or marine biology in college.

25. I inherited my mom's car, a Toyota 4 Runner named Blake. I love it!

