Missy Franklin has turned the tables on Justin Bieber, who has full-fledged Olympic fever!

To to envy of Beliebers everywhere, the 18-year-old pop superstar has been actively tweeting some of USA's gold medal-winning athletes. But for swimmer Franklin, 17, who has earned four gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, Bieber took the extra step and recorded a video message for the high school senior.

VIDEO: Athletes to watch at this year's Games

"I was flipping out when I saw it!" the Aurora, CO native tells Us Weekly. "His little brother was in it too and he's the cutest little thing ever. It was insane. I was so excited. He said he was on vacation so for him to take time out of his vacation to do that for me is so sweet and so special. I'm going to his concert soon. I can't wait!"

Franklin, who opted not to receive any winnings from her Olympic achievements so that she could compete in college (it's an NCAA rule), insists that despite rubbing elbows -- er, Twitter handles, with the the stars, she's still the same teenager she was before her Olympic fame.

"I think people need to know that no matter who I am now, I'm still the same person with the same family and friends, going back to the same school," she tells Us, adding that she's considering broadcast journalism as her college major.

PHOTOS: Olympic athletes turned TV stars

On Saturday, Franklin and her teammates Rebecca Soni, Dana Vollmer and Allison Schmitt won the women's 4x100m medley relay; together, the foursome set the world record for the event, beating China's 2009 previous world record by 14 tenths of a second.

"I am over the moon," Franklin gushes. "I'm not even on Cloud 9, I'm on Cloud 568! It's just amazing."

PHOTOS: Male swimmer Ryan Lochte's rise to fame

On July 30, Franklin earned her first Olympic gold for the women's 100-meter backstroke -- and her first personal shout out from the Biebs himself.

"Heard @FranklinMissy is a fan of mine. Now I'm a fan of hers too. CONGRATS on winning GOLD! #muchlove" the "Boyfriend" singer tweeted on July 31.

PHOTOS: Celebs with Bieber Fever

The following day, he sent out a tweet recognizing the USA Women's gymnastics team and their history-making moment of taking home the gold for the Team Finals event on Wednesday.

"CONGRATS to @McKaylaMaroney @jordynmarie2013 @kyla_ross96 @Aly_Raisman @gabrielledoug on your GOLD MEDAL. #BeliebersWinGOLD #Proud …"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Missy Franklin "Flipped Out" Over Justin Bieber's Video Message