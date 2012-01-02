Mitt Romney is trying to keep up with the Obamas!

The GOP presidential candidate, 64, compared President Barack Obama to Kim Kardashian in a speech on Sunday.

"I've been looking at some video clips on YouTube of President Obama -- then candidate Obama -- going through Iowa [in 2008] making promises," Romney said, as excerpted by CBS News. "The gap between his promises and his performance is the largest I've seen, well, since the Kardashian wedding and the promise of 'til death do we part." (Kim, 31, filed for divorce from Kris Humphries on Oct. 31 after just 72 days of marriage.)

Obama, 50, probably isn't too thrilled about comparisons to the E! reality star. In October, First Lady Michelle Obama told iVillage that her hubby doesn't like daughter Sasha, 10, and Malia, 13, watching the Kardashians on TV.

But the Kardashians weren't offended by the Presidential snub! A source close to the family told Us Weekly they were "flattered" the Obamas watch their show at all.

