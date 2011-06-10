LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A Las Vegas perfumer promoted by Michael Jackson's father is being sued for using the name of the deceased superstar to sell fragrances.

Michael Jackson merchandiser Bravado of the Universal Music Group filed suit against Las Vegas company Julian Rouas Paris on Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles.

Bravado alleges the perfume maker is illegally exploiting Michael Jackson's name.

Owner Julian Rouas could not immediately be reached for comment.

His company and Joe Jackson have promoted the launch of Jackson Tribute, a fragrance for men, and Jackson Legend, a fragrance for women. Promotional material includes pictures of Michael Jackson.

Joe Jackson was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Bravado is seeking $150,000 in statutory damages, as well as punitive damages.