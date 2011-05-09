Dance DJ Moby has likened Britney Spears to a "broken-down shell of a human being," but insists that is what makes her so "endearing."

Moby collaborated with the "Toxic" hitmaker on a track for her 2003 album, "In the Zone," four years before she suffered a breakdown during which she shaved her head, attacked a car with an umbrella and ultimately entered a psychiatric ward.

Moby, real name Richard Hall, reveals Spears was already showing signs of her troubled side when he worked with her, but he is still a fan of the singer.

He says, "Britney's actually kind of like a broken-down shell of a human being, that's what makes her so endearing and compelling. She was lovely, but really broken. Like, ['A Streetcar Named Desire' character] Blanche Dubois-style broken. Actually, the most entitled people I've met are indie rockers and indie actors, because they really believe their press."