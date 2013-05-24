Model behavior, indeed! After supermodel Kate Upton couldn't make it to high school senior Jake Davidson's prom on May 23 (his YouTube video asking the Sports Illustrated beauty went viral, garnering 2.6 million hits), another gorgeous model stepped up to the plate: Nina Agdal, a 21-year-old Danish model who was recently named Rookie of the Year in the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated.

The two happily posed for prom pictures together -- Agdal, wearing a corsage from Davidson, choose a halter light green dress for the occasion and kept her hair in a chic ponytail. Davidson was all smiles next to his date, clad in a gray tux. Despite being a little shorter than the model, Davidson tweeted about the memorable prom night, which was held at The Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, Calif.

"Night of my dreams!" he wrote.

The Danish model, who has never attended a high school prom herself, also enjoyed the dance, tweeting to Davidson once the night ended, "Had such a great prom night. Thank you jakedavidson23 for being an awesome date!”

In another tweet, the high schooler wrote, "@NinaAgdal you are the best! thanks so much for everything." She responded, "you are! Thank you babe."

