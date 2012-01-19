Kids say the darndest things!

ABC's Modern Family prides itself on accurate portrayals of all stages of a family's life, and Wednesday's episode was no exception, with Cam and Mitchell's 2-year-old, Lily, learning the F-word for the very first time.

"Maybe she's saying 'truck' or 'duck' or 'luck.' She could have said 'luck,'" Cam (Eric Stonestreet) reasoned to partner Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) after their little girl spouted the expletive multiple times, including at a wedding.

Coached to say 'fudge' during taping, the final bleeped-out curses from actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons drew ire from advocacy groups including the Parents Television Council.

"It is certainly in poor taste," Melissa Henson, the director of communications and public education for PTC told Fox411 before the episode aired. "The more we see and hear this kind of language on television, the more acceptable and common it will become in the real world. Since television is constantly adding to the likelihood that children will be exposed to this kind of language, we will naturally see more and more children eventually emulate that behavior."

While his character, Cameron, offered an inappropriate response of laughter to his on-screen daughter's cussing, actor Stonestreet failed to see what all the fuss was about.

"Lily didn't ACTUALLY say FU-K. She said fudge. How bout see the episode, THEN form an opinion," he tweeted January 13. "For fudge sake people. Chill the f–k out…how bout redirecting energies of the No Cuss Club to reading to the elderly, picking up litter, feeding the hungry…"

Adding a post script after the bleeped-out episode's airing, Stonestreet tweeted: "And now the 'I feel really stupid for making something out of nothing' feelings set in for the people who made something out of nothing."

