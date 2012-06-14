Lately, Ariel Winter seems to be channeling another 14-year-old modelesque starlet out on the red carpet: Kylie Jenner!

In Anaheim, Calif. on Wednesday, the Modern Family starlet stepped out for the Cars Land Grand Opening at Disneyland Resort clad in a very grown-up outfit. Sporting a super-short romper worn over a sheer black blouse, the teen showed off her legs while reaching new heights in sky-high wedges.

Her hair, which was recently colored a deep, glossy auburn hue, was done in a side-parted, over-the-shoulder blowout and she topped off her look with bright red lipstick.

At the event, Winter told Us Weekly the skin-baring, summer fashion trend she loves the most. "Definitely rompers, like I'm wearing tonight. I love rompers, and I love shorts. It's warm outside in summer so why not bust out the shorts?"

In West Hollywood on Monday, the San Diego-native was among the stars honoring fellow young Hollywood actress Chloe Moretz, 15, at the Max Mara Cocktail Party Honoring Women in Film's Face Of The Future Chloe Moretz. Winter rocked an edgy black leather Max Mara cocktail dress, two-tone pumps and wore her hair in full spirals.

