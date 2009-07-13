Molly Ringwald gave birth to twins -- a boy and a girl -- on Friday, her rep confirms to Usmagazine.com.

"The Secret Life of the American Teenager" star has not yet released her newborns' names.

The twins join older sister Mathilda Ereni, 5. The '80s star isn't concerned about the age difference.

"I actually think it's a good thing considering we're having twins," Ringwald, 41, told Fit Pregnancy in June. "It would be so much harder with a toddler than with an almost 6-year-old," she said. "It's exciting, especially since it's a boy and girl ... It's the best of both worlds."

The actress's ABC Family series is still in production on its second season, and although her role was reduced to accommodate her maternity leave, Ringwald, whose real-life pregnancy was written into the show, reportedly shot several scenes ahead of time.

