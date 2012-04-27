Turns out there's a lot of sass behind Molly Ringwald's sweet, girl-next-door image.

The '80s teen icon, now 44, participated in a AMA--Ask Me Anything--chat with her fans on Reddit.com Wednesday, during which she talked about everything from working with John Hughes, to the surprising staple in her anti-aging regimen.

Ringwald started off the conversation by typing, "Hi everyone. I'm Molly Ringwald. You probably know me from Sixteen Candles, Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. Though I do lots of other things like write books, speak a little French, and until I started a Twitter account three days ago, raise three kids."

PHOTOS: Iconic teen idols

One devoted fan was ready to get right down to business. "How did you manage to get hotter with age?" the user asked. Ringwald's matter-of-fact reply? "I drink the blood of Kristen Stewart."

The actress quickly switched gears, dishing about her favorite behind-the-scene moment from her 30-plus years in the biz.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's red hot redheads

"When I did the smoking doobage scene [in The Breakfast Club]...it was basically all improvised and John [Hughes] just let the camera roll for twenty minutes," Ringwald revealed. "He was so psyched...that he dragged my mother into the room...so she could see how brilliant her daughter was. Of course, my mom was horrified."

Ringwald also admitted she makes an effort--when she's able--to catch up with her fellow former Brat Packers.

PHOTOS: Molly and other stars with twins

"I see them all from time to time but not every day," she shared. "Weirdly, I was having dinner with Bret Easton Ellis who I hadn’t seen in a decade...when we saw James Spader [her Pretty in Pink costar] touring the kitchen. I think it was surreal for everyone involved, like a wormhole from the eighties opened up."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Molly Ringwald: "I Drink Kristen Stewart's Blood" to Stay Young