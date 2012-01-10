Entertainment Tonight.

Molly Sims said Tuesday she was "over the moon" to find out that she and her husband Scott Stuber are pregnant!

Sims announced her big news on Twitter, revealing that her little bundle of joy was a "honeymoon baby" due at the end of June. "Today, I am absolutely, positively, downright over the moon to announce that we are pregnant! There are simply no words to describe the feeling… I finally get what they mean when they say pregnant women GLOW," she wrote on her personal blog.

She added: "A first pregnancy is a nerve-wracking experience of course, but mostly we are just thrilled and excited. We can't wait to meet him or her."

Sims said she found an unusual way to announce the pregnancy to Stuber -- whom she married last September -- by switching the message in a fortune cookie to announce the baby news. "You can only imagine how nervous I was during the entire meal (I think I ate a total of two bites…), but the look of surprise and pure joy on his face was priceless," she said.

