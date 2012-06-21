Molly Sims is glowing post-pregnancy!

As Us Weekly first confirmed, Sims and her husband Scott Stuber welcomed their son on Tuesday.

The new mom wrote a touching birth announcement on her website Wednesday, "The Happiest Day of My Life!"

"It is with such absolute pride and pure joy that we welcome baby Stuber into our lives. He weighs in at just over 7 lbs., and I could just eat him up he’s so sweet!" she wrote. "Scott and I could not be happier, and can’t wait to watch our little guy grow and see the world through his eyes. The past nine months have already been an incredible journey, and we are so excited for everything to come!"

Sims, 39, and movie producer Stuber, 43, married last September. This is the first child for both; So far the couple has not yet revealed their baby boy's name.

The model/actress told Us last month they were waiting to meet their son before choosing a name. "He wants to meet him [first]," Sims said of her husband. "But I'm like, 'We're going to be too stressed in the hospital!' He's a producer, so I [asked], 'Don't you want to produce? Don't you want to think of it?' And he's [said], 'No, I want to wait.' So we had a little bit of an argument on that."

But they did agree on a nursery theme. "It's kind of bohemian, modern chic," Sims shared. "We have made it so cool. I'm so happy. It's my favorite room!"

