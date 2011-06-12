Golly, Molly, what nice bling you got!

Bride-to-be Molly Sims proudly flashed her brand-new engagement ring from fiance Scott Stuber at Saturday's Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in L.A.

The actress and jewelry designer, 38, admitted to Us Weekly that she can't help but stare at her newest accessory. "I'm like, 'Oh my God, it's mine!'" Sims gushed.

Film producer Stuber proposed the weekend of May 20 with the Diana von Furstenberg bauble -- and he was the designer!

"He did it all by himself," Sims said. "Well, no," she clarified. "One of my girlfriends [is] one of the heads of DVF, they have been working on it for several months."

The former model and Las Vegas star opened up about her man's engagement, explaining that Stuber flew in her parents on a private plane to celebrate.

After Stuber popped the question upstairs at her home, "my parents were sitting in the kitchen!" Sims said.

She knew Stuber was The One, she said, "the moment when I started to worry about him and I didn't want anything to happen."

