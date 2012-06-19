It's a boy!

First-time parents Molly Sims and her husband Scott Stuber welcomed their son on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Pregnant models

A rep confirms to Us Weekly the birth of baby Stuber and tells Us he weighed in a little over 7 lbs. No name has been revealed yet.

PHOTOS: Love lives of models

Sims, 39, married movie producer Stuber, 43, last September. The model/actress told Us last month she was beginning to get nervous about the birth of her son -- and so was Stuber!

"We did our first birthing class the other day," she said. "I swear to god I thought he was going to faint!"

PHOTOS: Pregnant in heels

But Sims did have her son's nursery ready.

"It's kind of bohemian, modern chic," she shared. "We have made it so cool. I'm so happy. It's my favorite room!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Molly Sims Gives Birth to Baby Boy