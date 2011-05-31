Molly Sims is Engaged!
People.com is reporting that Molly Sims is engaged to her movie-producer boyfriend, Scott Stuber.
The two dated for a year-and-a-half before Stuber popped the question to Sims over the weekend of May 20. Stuber flew Sims's family out to Los Angeles to help them celebrate their exciting news.
