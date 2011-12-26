2011 was a good year for Molly Sims, who wed her beau Scott Stuber in September and made her debut as the host of Project Accessory in October.

And now, the supermodel will ring in the new year on the cover of Shape, in which she reveals how she puts together her signature look.

"My staples are a beautiful pair of black pants, a lightweight coat, a great black heel, and a black cardigan," the Lifetime star tells the magazine. "Everything else is just a topping on my fashion sundae. I could also go boho with tons of different beads and crystals or opt for a rock 'n roll vibe with mixed metals."

But as modest as she is about putting together her polished ensembles, the 38-year-old star knows a thing or two about accessorizing. She launched Grayce by Molly Sims, a jewelry collection sold on HSN.com and at Henri Bendel department stores in 2010.

Sims also shares how she has managed to maintain her enviable long and lean figure.

"I have to work out 60 to 90 minutes at least five days a week and stick to a high-fiber, low-calorie eating plan," she says. On her latest fitness resolution, she says, "I wanted to be consistent with my exercise, so I committed to working out for 30 days in a row, no matter what. For an hour every day, I did something. I was on the elliptical or the treadmill, and if someone asked me to go to a class -— whether it was spinning, boxing, yoga, you name it -- I went. By the end of the month, I felt so good, I just kept going. I didn’t want to lose my momentum."

