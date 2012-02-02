While your odds of developing stretch marks during pregnancy are (for the most part) left to fate outside of your control, Molly Sims is following a diet rich in good-for-you fatty acids to improve her odds of avoiding them.

Sims, who tied the knot with her beau Scott Stuber in September, is a follower of Lori Bregman's Rooted For Life program, a holistic approach to pregnancy and motherhood. On her blog, the 4-months pregnant mama-to-be shared some of her menu highlights, which include:

- Fish, olive, coconut, canola, hempseed, and flaxseed oils- Hemp, flax, sesame, sunflower, and pumpkin seeds- Almond and nut butter- Salmon and cod- Avocodos- Split peas- Lentils- Collard Greens

Other celeb moms who have shared their secrets to avoiding the dreaded stretch marks include Ali Landry, who's a devoted user of (and spokesperson for) Palmer's Cocoa Butter, and Victoria Beckham, who favored the pricey Elemis Japanese Camellia Oil last year.

Do you think that stretch marks are best treated from the inside or out? Do you have any other great tips and tricks for avoiding the battle scars of pregnancy?

