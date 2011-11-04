NEW YORK (AP) -- Kim Kardashian is "heartbroken" over her decision to divorce professional basketball player Kris Humphries after only two months of marriage, but life will go on, her mother says.

"Just because somebody is getting a divorce doesn't mean life is over," mom Kris Jenner told The Associated Press. "She's not the first person to get a divorce, and she won't be the last, no matter what the length of the marriage."

Jenner, who divorced Kardashian's father, O.J. Simpson's attorney Robert Kardashian, in the early 1990s and is married to former Olympic decathlon gold medalist Bruce Jenner, says reports her reality TV star daughter's relationship was made for TV are false.

"That would be insulting to this wonderful viewership that has followed us from Day 1," she said. "I don't think any of us are in that kind of situation where we have to go out and ... create opportunities to make more money. I think we are just fine."

She also said the family members won't stop sharing their lives with the public.

"(The breakup) doesn't mean that the rest of us are going to change our personalities in any way and, you know, completely turn into different people," she said in a Thursday interview. "We're going to carry on and hopefully be much stronger as human beings and as a family."

After Kardashian, 31, filed for divorce earlier this week, citing irreconcilable differences, she left for a business trip to Australia with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Jenner said it was important for Kim Kardashian to follow through on her business commitment.

"She takes a great deal of pride in her business relationships, and she's let a lot of people down, especially her family, she feels, on a personal level," Jenner said. "So, for her to let anyone else down is hard for her. She wanted to go, and these commitments were made months and months ago and something that she feels responsible for."

Kardashian made it to Australia on Tuesday but ended up cutting the trip short.

Jenner, meanwhile, had planned to make the media rounds this week in New York City to promote her new memoir, "Kris Jenner ... and All Things Kardashian."

Kardashian's decision to split from her husband after just 72 days moved the attention off her mother's book and onto her.

Jenner said Kardashian needs to weather the storm.

"Right now, the best advice I can give her is to just keep your head held high and ... get her heart in the right place," Jenner said. "That's all I care about."

Jenner said she hadn't spoken with Humphries about the split and didn't know if her daughter had, either.

Alicia Rancilio covers entertainment for The Associated Press.