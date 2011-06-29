MONACO (AP) -- An aide to Prince Albert II of Monaco has dismissed as "ugly rumors" news reports the sovereign's fiancee, Charlene Wittstock, tried to call off the wedding and return to her native South Africa.

Christiane Stahl says the reports, which have appeared in several European publications, are "the very incarnation of jealousy."

Stahl told Monaco-Info Wednesday that "only jealousy could push people to start such violent, such ugly rumors just a few days before a marriage."

Albert and Wittstock, a 33-year-old ex-Olympic swimmer, will be married in two-day-long festivities Friday and Saturday.

Stahl said the couple were "affected" by the rumors but added they are concentrating on last-minute preparations.