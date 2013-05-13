The boy -- or girl -- is hers! R&B singer Monica will welcome a new addition to her family later this year, a baby with her husband, Shannon Brown, she confirmed via Twitter on May 11, one day before Mother's Day.

Sharing a photo of her pregnant belly, the mom-to-be praised her team for styling her "right" for "A Night to Remember" event in Chattanooga, Tenn., where she performed to raise grant and scholarship money for urban youth. Later, she responded to well-wishers on Twitter, thanking pals including Niecy Nash and Lala Anthony for their Mother's Day wishes.

"5 months & counting," she tweeted to Nash. "Excited."

This will be the third child for the "Until It's Gone" singer, but the first with basketball player Brown, whom she married in a secret, quickie ceremony in November 2010. (They later had a second, much bigger wedding in July 2011.)

Monica, 32, is also mom to sons Rocko, 7, and Romelo, 5, with her ex-fiance, rapper Rodney "Rocko" Hill. Brown, 27, has a son, Shannon Christopher, from a previous relationship.

