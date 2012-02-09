In addition to creating stunning wedding gowns for Carrie Underwood, Reese Witherspoon and several other A-list brides, Monique Lhuillier has dressed Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain and Taylor Swift in stunning looks for red carpet events.

"I'm a true believer in classic, beautiful things and every season I try to elevate it by incorporating a new technique of beading or a new fabrics and new shapes but always keeping that prettiness in mind," she has said.

The designer, who showed her first ready-to-wear collection at New York Fashion Week in 2002, will debut her Fall 2012 line at Lincoln Center on Friday and she told Us Weekly what style and beauty items she has on hand right now.

