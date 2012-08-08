NEW YORK (AP) -- The Monkees will perform their first live shows since star Davy Jones died in February.

Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, and Peter Tork announced Wednesday that the group will launch a 12-date U.S. tour in November. It's the band's first tour since 1997.

Jones died of a heart attack on Feb. 29 at age 66.

The group starred in its own NBC television show in 1966 as a made-for-TV band seeking to capitalize on Beatlemania sweeping the world. Jones rocketed to the top of the music charts with The Monkees, captivating audiences with hits including "Daydream Believer" and "I'm a Believer."

The tour kicks off Nov. 8 in Escondido, Calif. It wraps on Dec. 2 in New York. It will highlight Jones "in the show's multimedia content."

