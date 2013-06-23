LOS ANGELES (AP) — Turns out zombies and Superman are no match for monsters.

Disney's "Monsters University" is the weekend box-office winner, according to studio estimates released Sunday. The animated family film, which reunites the cast and characters from the 2001 hit "Monsters, Inc.," debuted in first place with $82 million. It beat out Paramount's Brad Pitt zombie romp "World War Z," which opened in second place with $66 million.

Warner Bros. "Man of Steel" was in third place, adding another $41.2 million to its coffers and bringing its domestic ticket sales over $210 million in just the second week of release.

The Sony apocalyptic comedy "This Is the End" finished fourth. The magic-heist thriller "Now You See Me" held onto fifth place in its fourth week of release.