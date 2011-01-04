MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Wisconsin authorities say former talk show host and medical marijuana activist Montel Williams has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County sheriff's office says the Transportation Security Administration found Williams had a pipe commonly used for marijuana as he passed through a security checkpoint Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says Williams paid the $484 citation and was released to continue his travel.

Williams has said he uses marijuana to relieve chronic pain caused by multiple sclerosis that was diagnosed in 1999. The 54-year-old has said he became an activist pushing for medical marijuana laws after being stopped at a Detroit airport years ago for carrying drug paraphernalia.

Messages left Tuesday for his attorney, Nina Shaw, were not immediately returned.