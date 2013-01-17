DENVER (AP) — Lawyers representing 14 people who were at a Colorado movie theater that was attacked by a gunman have filed notices that they may sue a university psychiatrist whom the suspect had seen for care.

The University of Colorado Denver on Thursday released notices of claim that officials have received from lawyers who allege Dr. Lynne Fenton noted concerns about the suspect before the shootings July 20 that killed 12 and injured 70. They allege Fenton, the university or university police were negligent in not taking action.

Earlier this week, the widow of Jonathan Blunk, who died in the shootings, filed a negligence lawsuit against Fenton.

The university says it understands there is pain and frustration among families' of the deceased and victims, but it believes the claims aren't well-founded.

Fenton's attorney Jane Mitchell declined to comment on the allegations Thursday.