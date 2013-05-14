Looks like Claire Danes' 5-month-old baby boy will soon have a playmate on the Homeland set. Danes' costar Morena Baccarin is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Austin Chick, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Baccarin, 33, stars on the Showtime series as Jessica Brody, the betrayed wife of retired Marine Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis). Her onscreen marriage is less than perfect, but her real-life relationship with dad-to-be Chick, a director, is solid.

"You have to talk...a lot. Which guys love," the Firefly alum joked to the Daily Mail of how she makes it work with Chick, whom she married in 2011. "You have to keep checking in, being aware of what is happening in each other's worlds. Otherwise, you miss things, and then it becomes very hard to go back and connect the dots. But you also need to just know that the connection is there."

Baccarin also has a strong connection with new mom Danes, with whom she went to junior high. Danes can empathize with her costar's pregnancy woes during filming; she was pregnant with son Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy for much of the second season.

"I was on my feet a lot during the pregnancy," the first-time mom said in the press room at the 2013 Golden Globes, where she won Best Actress in a TV Drama. "I was working hard."

