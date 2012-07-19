WENN

Movie legend Morgan Freeman has donated $1 million to help fund President Barack Obama's re-election campaign later this year.

America will go to the polls in November, and a string of Hollywood stars have been holding fundraising events to boost Obama's campaign coffers in a bid to land him another four years in the White House.

Freeman, a longstanding Democrat and Obama supporter, has added his own money to Democratic political action committee Priorities USA Action, which is backing Obama for another term.

Speaking of his decision to hand over the hefty sum, Freeman writes, "He [Obama] has ended combat operations in Iraq, put in place sensible reforms of Wall Street, saved the auto industry and protected the health care of every American with a pre-existing condition. He has recognized the full equality of all our brothers and sisters and placed impressive, accomplished women on the Supreme Court."

"In return for this he is being targeted by hundreds of millions of dollars in special interest money. I for one am proud to lend my voice -- and support -- to those who defend him. Priorities USA Action is doing a great job of protecting the values I believe in. I am happy to help them, and I hope others will do so as well."