"Glee" star Matthew Morrison has laughed off speculation he's dating Cameron Diaz, insisting he is "just friends" with the Hollywood actress.

The pair sparked rumors of a new romance when they were photographed leaving a party in Los Angeles together over the weekend, but Morrison says his relationship with the "Charlie's Angels" star is purely platonic.

He tells E! Online, "(We are) just friends."

However, the actor does admit to a crush on another Hollywood blonde, Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently filmed a cameo role in his hit musical TV show.

He adds, "Dare I say I have a crush on Gwyneth Paltrow? She's the most lovely. ... She's not like a movie star, she's just like a normal person. She was so awesome to work with. She's so talented. She's singing a lot, like three numbers or something."

And he's hoping Paltrow makes a return to the series: "I think she'll come back maybe down the line," he says.

