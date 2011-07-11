British rocker Morrissey is nursing a fractured finger after he was bitten by a dog.

The former The Smiths frontman is currently on tour in the U.K. but had to receive treatment from a medic after he was nipped on his right hand by an angry mutt earlier this month.

He was diagnosed with a fractured finger and the digit has been wrapped in a protective bandage.

A spokesman for the star tells WENN, "Morrissey was bitten by a dog. His finger is fractured but not broken."