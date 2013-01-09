Victoria and David Beckham are about as close to royalty as you can get in the U.K. without an actual crown, but there's at least one Brit who doesn't bow down to their throne: singer Morrissey.

To say that the outspoken musician is not a fan of the couple would be a huge understatement. He recently let loose some choice words for the two during an interview with Loaded magazine (via the Daily Mail).

"I'd...have the Peckhams dragged to the edge of the village and flogged," he snapped, intentionally mispronouncing their names. "They are insufferable to anyone of intelligence, and they actively chase the paparazzi."

But they're not the only ones to blame for their elevated status, the 53-year-old continued. "We don't seem to realize that David and Victoria Peckham will soon be back, and God forbid they will be bestowed with titles Sir and Lady Peckham," he said pointedly of rumors that the couple and their four kids may relocate back to London from Los Angeles. "This is what's wrong with this country, we don't seem to care."

The soccer star, 37, and his fashion designer wife of 13 years, 38, are not Morrissey's first targets. In December, the musician took aim at Kate Middleton, saying that she was responsible for the suicide of hospital nurse Jacintha Saldanha, who was tricked by two Australian DJs into helping reveal details about the pregnant Duchess' condition.

"It wasn't because of two DJs in Australia that this woman took her own life -- it was the pressure around her," he told New Zealand's 3News, adding that he believed Middleton was in the hospital "for absolutely no reason" and felt "no shame" about Saldanha's death. "The arrogance of the British royals is absolutely staggering."

