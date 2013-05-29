MANCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — An actor known in beer commercials as the most interesting man in the world is supporting an international nonprofit group with an office in his Vermont hometown that's working with survivors of land mine explosions.

Jonathan Goldsmith closes his Dos Equis commercials with "stay thirsty, my friend." He says he first became aware of the work done by Clear Path International when he moved to Manchester almost three years ago and met its co-founder James Hathaway.

He says wars may be over but land mines are "waiting to ruin some kid's life or some poor farmer's life."

Clear Path was founded in 2000 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Wash. It operates in places including Afghanistan, Cambodia and Vietnam and along the border between Thailand and Myanmar.