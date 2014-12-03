The results are in! All that double tapping has really added up.

Instagram has compiled its most liked photos of 2014 and the results may or may not surprise you.

RELATED: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's fab life on Instagram

Kim Kardashian, who is no stranger to social media, gets the gold medal for the most liked photo of the year. Heck, she gets the award for the most liked photo of all time. Her wedding day photo showing her first kiss with Kanye West as man and wife garnered her 2.4 million likes.

RELATED: Kim's best Instagram moments

While Kim was the clear frontrunner, the battle for second place was neck and neck, with Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez winning in a photo finish.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's best selfies

Bieber's selfie with his on-again, off-again girlfriend got 1.9 million Instagram likes, barely edging out Ariana Grande's post of her planting a smooch on Miley Cyrus's cheek, which garnered 1.84 million likes.

Congratulations, Kim. Clearly, the digital generation wins again.