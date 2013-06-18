Most Shocking Social Media Confessions

lindsay lohan drug test

By Katie Mathewson

There are a lot of things social media is good for, but really intimate confessions or anger-fueled accusations are not among them. Even though celebrities pay publicists to help them avoid PR nightmares, some of them can't resist logging in, typing, and posting major overshares faster than you can say "whoops!" Here are the confessions that shocked us the most.

It may be tragic, but these days, a Lindsay Lohan relapse story is hardly stunning. But a few years ago, we still had hope that the actress was on the mend. That is, until Sept. 17, 2010, when she tweeted: "Regrettably, I did in fact fail my most recent drug test and if I am asked, I am prepared to appear before Judge Fox next week as a result." LiLo followed up her confession with seemingly heartfelt tweets about her commitment to sobriety, but unfortunately, we know how that story ends.