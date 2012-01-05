A mother whose baby daughter was saved from serious injury by former *NSync star JC Chasez has praised the singer as her "savior."

Chasez was sunbathing on a beach in Miami on New Year's Day when a helicopter landed nearby, causing a huge gust of wind which sent parasols hurtling into the air.

One umbrella almost struck jewelry designer Netali Nissim's 1-year-old daughter, Shirel, but Chasez grabbed it -- and Nissim has now thanked the star for his quick thinking.

She tells New York Post gossip column Page Six, "The umbrella was a few centimeters away from my daughter, and he jumped in the middle of the two. The umbrella came to rest on his shoulder. If he wouldn't have jumped in the middle, I cannot even think of what would have happened."