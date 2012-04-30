You owe her one!

Mother's Day is right around the corner (Sunday, May 13), which means it's time to pick out the perfect present to show that special lady in your life how much you love and appreciate her.

PHOTOS: The best Mother's Day giftsSo Us Weekly put together the ultimate list of style and beauty finds that A-list celebs love including: Kourtney Kardashian's favorite personalized blanket by Butterscotch ($130, butterscotchblankees.com)

Soon-to-be mom-of-three Reese Witherspoon's Tory Burch Rounded Cat-Eye shades ($149, toryburch.com)

PHOTOS: Reese's maternity style so farDesigner Rebecca Minkoff's -- who's a favorite of Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Greene and Blake Lively -- canvas and leather astrology tote ($295, rebeccaminkoff.com)Delezhen 18-karat-gold vermeil birthstone rings ($62 each, delezhen.com)

