Motley Crue star Nikki Sixx is engaged after proposing to his model girlfriend Courtney Bingham.

The rocker popped the question while the couple was holidaying on Caribbean island St. Bart's.

The bassist and radio DJ broke the happy news to fans and friends via his Facebook.com page on Monday (26Nov12), writing, "When Courtney and I were in St Bart's I popped the question and she said YES... We would like to thank everybody who has been tweeting and posting online us congratulations (sic)... Both of us and our families are beyond happy..."

If the couple makes it official, it will be the rocker’s third marriage - he was previously wed to Playboy Playmate Brandi Brandt and Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico.

He also briefly dated actress Denise Richards and celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D.