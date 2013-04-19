BOSTON (AP) — The manhunt for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing is causing filming on David O. Russell's film "American Hustle" to be suspended.

Sony spokesman Steve Elzer said Friday that the film's producers are heeding official requests to remain indoors as a massive manhunt Friday virtually shut down the city and some suburbs.

Authorities suspended mass transit and asked businesses not to open as thousands of officers swarmed the streets.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra also said it was postponing its Friday night concert for a week.

"American Hustle," about an FBI sting operation in the late '70s, features Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper — both stars of Russell's "Silver Linings Playbook" — along with Jeremy Renner, Christian Bale and Amy Adams.