If ever there was a critic-proof movie, the eighth and final installment in the "Harry Potter" saga is it. Fans have been waiting anxiously to see how the staggeringly popular series ends on the big screen.

Still, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" worked its magic on reviewers, including The Associated Press' Christy Lemire, who gave it three and a half stars out of four.

The week's other new wide release, "Winnie the Pooh," is also debuting to strong critical acclaim. Lemire also gave this animated film, which is a return to the look and tone of A.A. Milne's classic children's stories, three and a half stars out four.

Here's a look at how these movies and others fared on the top review aggregator websites as of Friday afternoon. Each score is the percentage of positive reviews for the film:

— "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2": Metacritic, 87; Movie Review Intelligence, 90; Rotten Tomatoes, 97. Average: 91.3.

— "Winnie the Pooh": Metacritic, 74; Movie Review Intelligence, 69.6; Rotten Tomatoes, 90. Average: 77.9.

— "Snow Flower and the Secret Fan": Metacritic, 42; Movie Review Intelligence, 39.2; Rotten Tomatoes, 17. Average: 32.7.

— "Salvation Blvd": Metacritic, 34; Movie Review Intelligence, 42.5; Rotten Tomatoes, 10. Average: 28.8.

— "Tabloid": Metacritic, 76; Movie Review Intelligence, 80.7; Rotten Tomatoes, 88. Average: 81.6.

