LONDON (AP) -- British fencing authorities say Bob Anderson, a former Olympic swordsman who staged fights for films including the "Star Wars" and "Lord of the Rings" series, has died. He was 89.

Anderson donned Darth Vader's black helmet and fought light saber battles in the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

His role was not initially publicized, but Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, said in a 1983 interview that "Bob Anderson was the man who actually did Vader's fighting." The character was played by David Prowse and voiced by James Earl Jones.

Anderson worked as a sword master or trainer on movies including the James Bond adventures "From Russia With Love," `'The Legend of Zorro" and "The Hobbit."

The British Academy of Fencing said Monday Anderson died early New Year's Day.