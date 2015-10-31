Who doesn't love a good fan theory? Sometimes it's not enough to take movies at face value. Sometimes you have to read between the lines, employ a little out-of-the-box thinking and make connections between characters or events that no one ever expected. A lot of fan theories sound like utter nonsense, but sometimes they make so much sense you find yourself wishing they were true. Between the various movies, TV shows, comics, novels and other media, the "Star Wars" franchise has attracted its fair share of fan theories over the years. As we wait these last few weeks for "The Force Awakens," we've selected seven Star Wars fan theories that are so convincing we can't help but wonder if they might be true. 1. Qui-Gon Jinn Is a Secret Sith It's no secret that Qui-Gon Jinn was a little unorthodox as far as Jedi Knights go. But could he actually have been a Sith Lord in disguise? As this theory points out, Qui-Gon's master, Count Dooku, eventually broke away from the Jedi Order and became Darth Tyrannus. Those who follow the Expanded Universe fiction will know that Qui-Gon's former pupil, Quinlan Vos, had his own brushes with the Dark Side. It stands to reason that Qui-Gon himself has faced similar battles between the good and evil sides of his personality. The real crux of this theory involves the ability of some Jedi to manifest as Force Ghosts after death. The Prequels taught us that most Jedi don't learn this ability. Somehow Qui-Gon was able to master the trick and pass it on to both Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi. So how did Anakin Skywalker pick up this particular skill after becoming Darth Vader? According to this fan theory, the ability to become a Force Ghost is unique to the Sith, not the Jedi. Qui-Gon and Anakin both learned how during their Sith studies, and Yoda and Obi-Wan were let in on this juicy secret. This theory makes even more sense when you consider that the Jedi speak of becoming one with the Force after death, whereas the Sith are obsessed with individuality and living forever. Which group would be more likely to value the ability to become a sentient ghost for all eternity? 2. Han Solo Could Be a Jedi -- And Doesn't Know It In all six "Star Wars" movies, only one character has been allowed to wield a lightsaber despite not being a Jedi. We're talking, of course, about Han Solo, who once borrowed Luke's blade to hollow out a Tauntaun sleeping bag for his frostbitten buddy. But is it possible that Han actually is a Force user and just doesn't realize it? Look at the extraordinary feats Han carried out - navigating an asteroid field despite overwhelming odds, dodging Greedo's blaster bolt at point blank range, defeating Boba Fett while blind. He even managed to defeat the Dark Lord of the Sith in a dogfight. All of this takes a lot more than luck and the skill of an ordinary pilot. These are feats only a Jedi could have accomplished. And Han being a Jedi would add a level of irony to his conversation with Obi-Wan in "Episode IV," when he dismissed the Jedi as "a hokey religion." 3. "Star Wars" Doesn't Actually Take Place In a Different Galaxy Despite that iconic opening crawl, "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...," there are some fans who think the events of Star Wars unfolded a lot closer to home. For one thing, there are a surprising number of similarities between our world and the worlds of "Star Wars." The movies feature a lot of very normal-looking humans speaking English, farming, playing chess and generally living in a way that wouldn't be so different from our own if we had the ability to travel .5 past lightspeed. What are the odds another civilization in the galaxy would look so similar to our own? The real meat of this theory, though, involves the apparent ties between the Star Wars franchise and a little film called "E.T." Remember the Halloween sequence in "E.T.," when the plucky alien refugee saw a child dressed as Yoda and acted like he recognized them? Maybe that's because E.T.'s race are members of the Galactic Senate, as proven by a cameo appearance in "Episode I." Both "Star Wars" and "E.T." are apparently part of the same universe, and that universe also includes 1980's-era Earth. 4. The Ewoks Are Bloodthirsty Killers The Ewoks get a lot of flak from fans who felt it was ridiculous that an entire legion of the Emperor's best troops were defeated by a group of pint-sized teddy bears wielding rocks and sticks. But maybe the Ewoks don't get enough credit. Consider what fate was awaiting Luke, Han and the rest of the Rebels before the Ewoks mistook C-3PO for their pagan forest god. They were about to be cooked alive and feasted upon. At the end of the movie we see the Ewoks playing the drums using the helmets of their Imperial victims, suggesting that the little critters did finally feast upon manflesh. As for all those traps the Ewoks laid against the Imperials? Not much time passed between when Leia brokered a Rebel/Ewok alliance and when the Battle of Endor unfolded. That means those traps must have already been set up. Apparently the Ewoks are in a constant state of war, and the Empire just had the bad fortune to stumble into the middle. 5. Chewbacca Was Working for the Rebels All Along Chewbacca is a Wookiee of few words (that we can understand, at least). But according to this fan theory, he may have been far more integral to the success of the Rebel Alliance than the movies let on. In fact, he may have been a Rebel agent ever since the end of the Clone Wars. "Episode III" showed that Chewbacca fought the Separatists alongside Yoda, and then helped the Jedi Master escape Kashyyyk when the rest of the Jedi were Order 66'd. As the theory suggests, from that point on Chewbacca served as a freedom fighter, opposing Palpatine's new Empire at every step. Chewbacca was certainly more wise in the ways of the Force than his partner, Han. It's theorized that Chewie was quietly manipulating Han to join up with Luke and Obi-Wan, rescue Princess Leia and officially join the Rebels. Without his help, the Rebels might never have destroyed the Death Star. Which makes the fact that Chewie wasn't awarded a medal all the more appalling...