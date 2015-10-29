?The only thing harder to get right than an original horror movie is the sequel to it. For every "Aliens" or "Evil Dead 2," there's a "Jason Takes Manhattan" or (shudder) "Leprechaun 4: In Space." But sometimes, the Movie Gods smile upon us and give us something worth our hard-earned allowance money. With Halloween 'round the corner, here are 9 scary movie sequels that don't disappoint.