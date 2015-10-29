9 Horror Movie Sequels That Are Surprisingly Not Terrible
?The only thing harder to get right than an original horror movie is the sequel to it. For every "Aliens" or "Evil Dead 2," there's a "Jason Takes Manhattan" or (shudder) "Leprechaun 4: In Space." But sometimes, the Movie Gods smile upon us and give us something worth our hard-earned allowance money. With Halloween 'round the corner, here are 9 scary movie sequels that don't disappoint.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 02, 2019 See the stars who shared selfies sans makeup this year