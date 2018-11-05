Actors who took over the same role from another star

Claire Foy plays Lisbeth Salander in "The Girl in the Spider's Web," but she'll be the second star to step into the hacker's shoes because another actress played the character first in 2011's "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo." As "The Girl in the Spider's Web" hits theaters on Nov. 9, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some other roles that have featured more than one star. Keep reading to see the original Lisbeth plus other swaps that happened on the big and small screens...

RELATED: Books becoming movies in 2018