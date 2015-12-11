Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Garner and more 'Dude, Where's My Car?' stars then and now

We can't believe it's been 15 years since "Dude, Where's My Car" debuted back on Dec. 15, 2000. In honor of the cult comedy's big anniversary, we're taking a look at how the film's stars have changed over the years, starting with Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott. Both actors were relatively new to Hollywood when they were cast as super-stupid stoner BFFs Jesse and Chester, who lose their memories -- and their car! -- after a night of hard partying. Keep reading to see what they've done since then...

RELATED: Ashton's highs and lows