August Birthday Boys: 'Where Are they Now?'
By Wonderwall Editors
Lots of famous heartthrobs are celebrating birthdays in August! From John Stamos to Rick Springfield and Joe Jonas, click through to wish these handsome hunks a very HBD -- and see where they are now.
John Stamos
Birthday: Aug. 19, 1963
Before John co-starred as tall, dark and handsome Uncle Jesse on "Full House," he made fans swoon as Blackie Parrish on the daytime soap "General Hospital" (he also had a brief stint on "Dreams"). Since then, the actor has shown off his good looks on small-screen hits like "ER" and "Glee." Since finalizing his divorce from Rebecca Romijn, John has been enjoying the single life and living out his longtime dream of touring as a drummer with the Beach Boys.
By Wonderwall Editors
Lots of famous heartthrobs are celebrating birthdays in August! From John Stamos to Rick Springfield and Joe Jonas, click through to wish these handsome hunks a very HBD -- and see where they are now.
John Stamos
Birthday: Aug. 19, 1963
Before John co-starred as tall, dark and handsome Uncle Jesse on "Full House," he made fans swoon as Blackie Parrish on the daytime soap "General Hospital" (he also had a brief stint on "Dreams"). Since then, the actor has shown off his good looks on small-screen hits like "ER" and "Glee." Since finalizing his divorce from Rebecca Romijn, John has been enjoying the single life and living out his longtime dream of touring as a drummer with the Beach Boys.