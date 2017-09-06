The best war movies and miniseries

War! What is it good for? Source material for really good movies, if nothing else. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the all-time best war movies and miniseries, starting with No. 22: 2001's "Pearl Harbor." Michael Bay directed the drama, which was great if you're into love triangles (like we are!) but maybe not so much if accurate depictions of WWII are your thing. Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale and Josh Hartnett starred in the film, which won an Oscar for best sound editing but scored a 25 percent rotten rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Ouch! Now keep reading to see where your favorite project about war ranks on the list...

