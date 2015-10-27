Brilliant 'Inside Out' Honest Trailer Lists Emotions Missing From the Movie
Screen Junkies' Honest Trailers series usually roasts bad movies we love to hate, but the latest video takes on Disney/Pixar's instant classic "Inside Out," which makes grown men cry -- including during the trailer itself. Here's a pretty good description for the movie:
Pixar built a reputation with stories that mess with your emotions. Now they've cut out the middleman and are messing directly with the emotions themselves in a film that teaches kids they aren't responsible for their actions -- it's just tiny people in their head pushing their brain buttons. You know, there's a word for that: schizophrenia!"There's also a suggestion that 11-year-old Riley might be bipolar, since she swings from two extreme emotions. But at least the movie heads into a little girl's brain and not a guy's since, the trailer notes, that would probably be a porno. After Joy and Sadness are sucked away, the trailer brilliantly adds, "Riley is left with only your average YouTube comment section to guide her: Rage, Fear, and Disgust." PERFECTION. They also list a bunch of emotions (or at least mental and emotional attributes) that didn't make the cut of the movie -- empathy, reason, envy, tranquility, courage, hope, boredom, love, lust, and "that feeling you get when you peel dried glue off your fingers." (Isn't that usually disgust?) It's beautiful: And for good measure, here are the "Inside Out" characters watching the new "Star Wars" trailer:
So many emotions! #TheForceAwakens https://t.co/Ey7AL3Kqk9- #InsideOut (@PixarInsideOut) October 27, 2015 Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.
