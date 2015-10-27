Today in aca-awesome news, Elizabeth Banks is reportedly set to return to direct "Pitch Perfect 3." According to Variety, Banks will follow-up her directorial debut -- the massively popular "Pitch Perfect 2" -- by helming the next installment in the collegiate a cappella series. It had previously been unclear if she would be back, Variety says, because Banks "was weighing other projects to direct and hadn't committed to return." But it looks like everything is squared away now, and the actress-director will indeed be on board for the threequel. Original "Pitch Perfect" writer Kay Cannon will be back again for the next flick, too. And that's not all: All of the major leads have signed on to return as well, including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Brittany Snow. With those big names on board, we expect more of the other Bellas to join the ensemble, too. "Pitch Perfect 2" defied expectations when it earned a whopping $286 million at the international box office, more than doubling the 2012 original's haul of $113 million. We can only imagine how successful another round will be. "Pitch Perfect 3" is due in theaters on August 4, 2017. [via: Variety] Photo credit: Getty Images