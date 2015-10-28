It's been 65 years since Charles M. Schulz first created the Peanuts gang - and Charlie Brown and Snoopy's friendship remains as strong as ever. The final "Peanuts Movie" trailer celebrates the history of the classic comic - 17,897 strips, five feature films, 45 TV specials - and particularly, the love between a boy and his dog. "A dog doesn't try to give advice or judge you - just love you for who you are. It's nice to have someone just sit and listen to you," Charlie says. "Snoopy, what would I do without a friend like you?" The trailer doesn't detail much of the plot, since the first one took care of that. All you need to know is: Sally is bossy, Pigpen skates in a cloud of dust, Schroeder bangs away at a piano in his desk, and Linus hides under his blanket. The Peanuts gang never changes, and that's part of their charm. "The Peanuts Movie" opens in theaters November 6. Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.