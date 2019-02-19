Celebs Revealed

A guide to the cast of 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'

Image.net / Universal Pictures 1 / 19

All good things must come to an end. After nine years, the "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy is winding down. In celebration of the Feb. 22 premiere of the final film, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to find out who's playing whom in the third movie in the franchise...

RELATED: Best cartoon sequels

Up NextTeen time
Image.net / Universal Pictures 1 / 19

All good things must come to an end. After nine years, the "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy is winding down. In celebration of the Feb. 22 premiere of the final film, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to find out who's playing whom in the third movie in the franchise...

RELATED: Best cartoon sequels

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries